Armenian Ambassador to Egypt meets with Secretary General of League of Arab States

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armen Melkonyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States on February 7, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Melkonyan presented to Ahmed Aboul Gheit the preparation works of the 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan on October 11-12 and the events planned within the framework of the summit, expressing hope that the Organization will be represented at the summit at the highest level.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Armen Melkonyan discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation and establishing sustainable dialogue between Armenia and the Arab League, as well as exchanged thoughts on a number of regional issues.