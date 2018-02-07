US supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict – deputy assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Delaying the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict for more than 20 years is a long period, Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistance Secretary of State of the US said in Baku, APA reports.

“The U.S. fully supports a peaceful solution to the conflict and will continue to make efforts to achieve this goal”, she said.

She reminded that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are on a visit to Azerbaijan for negotiations over settlement of the conflict.

On February 8, the co-chairs will visit Armenia, and then Artsakh.