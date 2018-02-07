Tsarukyan bloc, ARF mull possibility of joint bill on abolishing rating electoral system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. MP Naira Zohrabyan from the Tsarukyan faction has offered ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan to jointly prepare a bill on abolishing the rating voting system in nationwide elections.

“We are ready to discuss various models of proportional voting system which exclude the similar rating procedure. Think our experts will try to work together at this phase”, she told reporters.

She added it would be great if the collaboration with the ARF is a success and a political consensus happens, if not, the faction will submit their bill again.