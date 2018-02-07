US casino mogul resigns amid harassment claims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. US casino mogul Steve Wynn has stepped down as chairman and CEO of his Wynn Resorts company amid sexual misconduct allegations, BBC reports.

A Wall Street Journal report alleged that the 76-year-old billionaire harassed massage therapists and forced one staff member to have sex with him.

Wynn denied any misconduct and called the story "preposterous".

"In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity," Mr Wynn said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As I have reflected upon the environment this has created, one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts, I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles," he said.

Wynn Resorts owns and operates several casino complexes including Wynn Macau, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace Cotai.