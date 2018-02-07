Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-02-18


LONDON, FEBUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.36% to $2195.00, copper price up by 0.07% to $7100.00, lead price down by 2.17% to $2592.50, nickel price down by 1.51% to $13380.00, tin price up by 0.21% to $21675.00, zinc price down by 1.28% to $3474.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




