Syria deploys air defense systems along Turkey border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Syria has deployed air defense systems along its border with Turkey, Haberler reports.

The Turkish news site says the defense systems were positioned namely in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.