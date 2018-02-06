ARF sees no reason not to endorse Armen Sarkissian for president

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ARF doesn’t see any reason not to endorse Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, ARF faction leader of the parliament Armen Rustamyan told reporters.

“I don’t see a reason not to endorse this man. All issues which we highlight for new Armenia are in line with Armen Sarkissian’s approaches”, he said.

He said they don’t have a final decision and are awaiting for the decision of Sarkissian.

“As long as Armen Sarkissian hasn’t made a final decision, and we are waiting for this decision, we ourselves don’t have a final decision. Anyhow, I don’t see a reason not to endorse him”, he said.