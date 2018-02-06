Vedi reservoir construction to be completed 6 months earlier than expected

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the Vedi reservoir is proceeding normally, with 200 people and 100 units of equipment engaged in the work as of February 6, Arsen Harutyunyan, chairman of the state committee of water system of the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told a press conference.

“The Vedi reservoir is currently our biggest project. The works are proceeding very good, weather conditions enable the construction crew to work during the winter also. Under the project it was planned to construct a 29 million cubic meter volume reservoir, but we can reach up to 31 million without additional spending. This is a preliminary figure, it may grow”, he said.

He said that the construction will be completed at least 6 months earlier than expected, in 2020.