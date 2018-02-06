Closed-door Cabinet meetings won’t affect transparency, says Justice Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan assures that the decision on holding closed-door Cabinet meetings will not impact the transparency of the government’s activities.

In an interview with reporters in the Parliament Harutyunyan stressed that governmental decisions will be published, while their proposal relates only to hold the debates themselves behind closed doors.

Private Cabinet meetings will also contribute to comprehensive debates and won’t constraint to express opinions.

“When the Cabinet meetings were closed-door, they proceeded 4-6 hours, while now they last maximum 1 hour, which is due to the presence of the press, which distance from the real matter and try to emphasize sensational announcements”, he said.

He stressed that the decision was proposed to the former PM Hovik Abrahamyan also, but unlike the current PM he had declined.

Abrahamyan had expressed concern that the public and the press will not understand it.

The government approved amending the law.