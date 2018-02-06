Armenian research centers included in Global Go to Think Tank 2017 Index

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program released the Global Go to Think Tank 2017 Index report on research and analytic centers.

Armenian research centers are also included in the report, reports Armenpress.

They are the followings:

-Armenian International Policy Research Group (AIPRG)

-Armenian Center for National and International Studies (ACNIS)

-Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation (ACGRC)

-Advanced Social Technologies (AST)

-Turpanjian Center for Policy Analysis (TSPA)

-Armenia 2020, Civil Society Institute

-Institute of Public Policy

-Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC)

- Armat Center for the Development of Democracy and Civil Society

-Amberd Research Center

Armenian Center for National and International Studies (ACNIS) is also included in the world’s best think tanks on defense and national security.

Among the list of think-tanks engaged in social policy is the International Center for Human Development (ICHD).

Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation (ACGRC) is included in the list of the best centers on protection of interests.

Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program said while forming the 2017 report their team conducts thorough research gathering information for more than a month on the organizations included in it.