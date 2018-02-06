Armenia judges to be held accountable for ECHR rulings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Judges who presided over court cases which were later subject of the European Court of Human Right (ECHR) ruling against Armenia will be held accountable for, Armenia’s representative to the ECHR, MP from the ruling party Gevorg Kostanyan said during parliamentary debated of the judicial code.

“The tenure of any irresponsible entity in the state administration sector is dangerous. I represent Armenia in the ECHR for more than 10 years and I concluded that as long as we don’t increase the responsibility issue of judges, we won’t have the justice of our expectations”, he said.

The MP says the bill regulated the issue in detail.

The ECHR verdict on a given case can be basis for disciplinary actions against the particular Armenian judge who had tried the case.