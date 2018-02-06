26th anniversary of Armenian Armed Forces celebrated in Batumi, Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces took place February 3 in the Alexander Mantashyan Educational Cultural Center of Batumi, Georgia.

The events were organized by the Consulate General of Armenia and Armenian Community Establishments, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

Consul General Yeghishe Sargsyan delivered remarks at the event, followed by speeches from Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, Primate of the Diocese of Georgia of the Armenian Church and other clergy.

Sona Hovhannisyan, director of the center, also delivered remarks.

Documentaries were screened at the event, followed by a concert and performances.