Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

26th anniversary of Armenian Armed Forces celebrated in Batumi, Georgia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces took place February 3 in the Alexander Mantashyan Educational Cultural Center of Batumi, Georgia.

The events were organized by the Consulate General of Armenia and Armenian Community Establishments, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

Consul General Yeghishe Sargsyan delivered remarks at the event, followed by speeches from Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, Primate of the Diocese of Georgia of the Armenian Church and other clergy.

Sona Hovhannisyan, director of the center, also delivered remarks.

Documentaries were screened at the event, followed by a concert and performances.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration