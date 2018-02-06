Ex-Speaker Nino Burjanadze claims to be best candidate for president of Georgia

YEREVAN FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Former Speaker of Parliament of Georgia Nino Burjanadze says she is convinced that she will be the best candidate for president in the upcoming elections of this year.

The presidential elections in Georgia will take place in autumn of 2018.

“Forgive me for my honestly, but I doubt that a candidate better than me will appear”, she said on TV.

However, she said if someone better than herself in even one thing will appear, she will remove her candidacy and vote for that person.

Burjanadze served as Speaker when Saakashvili was president.

She later founded an opposition party and is one of the opposition leaders of the country who insist on the need of dialogue with Russia.