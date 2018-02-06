Stepantsminda-Lars open for traffic

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities told Armenia’s ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The ministry said the report is as of 10:00, February 6.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.