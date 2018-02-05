Protesters rally against Erdogan’s visit in Rome

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Protesters rallied near Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, 500 meters away from the Vatican, against the visit of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president was at a meeting with Pope Francis during the protest.

Reporter Talal Khrais, Foreign affairs officers of the Italian-Arabian Assadakah Center told ARMENPRESS that protesters include both Kurds, and Italians – from the country’s rightist and leftist parties.

The crowd protested against Turkey’s actions in Syria, namely the targeting of Kurds by Erdogan.

Heightened security measures are taken in the Italian capital as the Turkish president is on visit.

More than 3500 cops are on duty for the president’s visit.