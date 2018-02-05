Training for SME development kicks off in Goris

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The range of lectures titled Training for SMEs and Local Workforce began in Goris, Syunik.

The program is organized under the co-funding of the EU and the government of Armenia on the sidelines of the Boosting Competetiveness of Regional SMEs program.

SMEs will receive knowledge and skills on advancing the businesses, and people will be able to more easily find jobs in the sector.

The hospitality sector is particularly highlighted in Syunik, therefore the training course is aimed at the development of this sector.