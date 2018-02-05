International basketball event to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An International Basketball Tournament will be held in Yerevan March 10-15.

In addition to Urartu basketball team from Yerevan, Tehran’s Ararat, Tbilisi’s Hyunda and Moscow’s Gazprom will participate in the event.

“The tournament is held in Yerevan and is dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of our capital. Naturally, we will play to win. However, our opponents are very serious teams and these matches will be a preparation round for Urartu ahead of the Armenia Championship play-off”, Urartu president Karen Giloyan said.