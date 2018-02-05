Mkhitaryan comes from Armenia where you need special character to become great football player - Arsenal boss

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger says a special character is needed in order to become a great football player in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The Arsenal boss compared the old and new football players Santi Cazorla and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“Santi as a football player is unique. I met Mkhitaryan before, before he came here, because I liked always his game, but he's a player completely focused on football, dedicated totally to the game. He comes from a country - Armenia - where you need a special character to become a great football player, you have to really to love it, and that's why he looks happy to play football because he just loves it”, Arsene Wenger said.

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was transferred from the Manchester United to London’s Arsenal on January 22, 2018.