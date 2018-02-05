Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

French-Armenian co-founder of Farell willing to introduce brand in Yerevan


GYUMRI, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian businessman Gor Haroyan, co-founder Farell – an apparel retailer, says he is searching for new markets globally.

Haroyan told ARMENPRESS that Farell has nearly 300 stores all over the world.

“I really want us to open a store in Armenia, I think the first one will be in Yerevan”, he said.

Gor was born in Gyumri, Armenia.

After graduating school, he moved to France where he majored in business adminiration. Later he and a friend founded Farell.

 




