IOC President inaugurates Truce Wall in PyeongChang Olympic Village

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has inaugurated the Olympic Truce Wall in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Village in South Korea. The games will kick off on February 9.

The 3 meter high wall symbolizes peace, end of wars, which is one of the ancient traditions of the Olympic Games.

Athletes of the Village will be able to leave their messages to the world on the wall.

The Truce Wall is even more symbolic by the fact that athletes from North Korea will take part in the upcoming games.