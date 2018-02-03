Criminal case launched on hostage taking of minor, suspect arrested

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case was launched in the investigative committee of Kotayk on the kidnapping of a minor – the suspect has been arrested.

The investigative committee told ARMENPRESS that a woman reported to police on February 1 that her underage daughter has been kidnapped by one of her acquaintances. The other woman, who had deceitfully taken the child to her home, demanded the mother to return her debt, and only later she would let her daughter return.

Police found out that the woman owed her long time acquaintance just under 100 dollars, which was the reason why she took the 10 year old hostage to demand the debt back.

Police intervened and the daughter was safely returned to her mother. The suspect was arrested and an investigation was launched.