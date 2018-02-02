Apple begins selling used iPhones

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Apple began to sell restored iPhone 7s and iPhone 7 Plus, which were returned by users. The phones are available only in the US, MacRumors reports.

Prices range from 500 to 680 dollars, depending on the memory size.

Apple insists that all used phones undergo complete diagnostics, covers are changed, as well as batteries and other components.

Apple also issues a warranty for the devices.