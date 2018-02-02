Spice Girls to reunite – Daily Express

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Spice Girls will reunite after Victoria Beckham agreed to the initiative.

According to Daily Express, each of the Spice Girls will pocket more than 14 million dollars for the deal.

It is claimed all five women, including Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham, will reunite just two years after the 20th anniversary of their breakout song Wannabe.

The last time Spice Girls performed together was during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.