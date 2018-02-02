Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Football legend Diego Maradona banned from entering USA


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, AMENPRESS. Argentine retired football player Diego Maradona has been banned from entering the United States, AS reports.

The football legend had called US President Donald Trump a puppet in an interview, and made several jokes in his address.

Back in 1994, Maradona was again banned from entering America for using drugs.

 




