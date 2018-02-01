Government approves draft agreement on ID labeling of goods in EEU

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Government of Armenia approved the draft agreement titled “Labeling of Goods through Identification means in the Eurasian Economic Union”, which was approved by the EEU on August 8, 2017.

The main purpose of the agreement is prevention of illegal circulation of counterfeit products within the union, the implementation of coordinated policy in the labeling sphere.

The agreement minimizes risks of illegal imports, exports and production, effective mechanisms are created for duly businesses for fair competition.