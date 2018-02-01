Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Kurdish forces have carried out three special operations against Turkish forces in Afrin. 15 Turkish soldiers and mercenaries have been killed, an official of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces of Afrin told RIA Novosti.

“Today our fighters carried out three special operations against the Turkish army and the terrorist groups under their control. The first was carried out in the Bulbul region, between the villages of Buki and Alikaru”, the representative of the Kurdish forces said.

In addition to the 15 fatalities, dozens others have been wounded.

The Turkish Air Force has delivered intensive air strikes in the Bulbul and Janderes regions, and villages near the Raju settlement have been bombarded.

A 9 year old child has been killed in the air strikes, and 11 have been wounded, the Kurdish official said.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. Many countries have condemned this action.