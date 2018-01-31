‘One day I’ll come back to you and will say that we settled the NK conflict’ – French President to Armenian community

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. France will continue its mediation mission for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, President Emmanuel Macron said during the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France, reports Armenpress.

The French President said France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, will continue moving forward by listening to the conflicting sides. “I hope one day I’ll come back to you and will say that we have settled this conflict”, Macron said.

The gala dinner was also attended by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian, Members of Parliament, ethnic Armenian lawmaker Patrick Devedjian, as well as the representatives of the Armenian and Jewish communities of France. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan was an honorary guest of the gala dinner. During his remarks President Macron touched upon a number of issues concerning the Armenian community, including the Armenian Genocide and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.