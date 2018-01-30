Unique archive donated to Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the efforts of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, the archive of the American-Armenian family, who survived the Armenian Genocide, has been donated to the Museum, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told Armenpress.

American-Armenian Susan Solakian donated the great history of her big family to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, which includes memoirs, documents and photos. The goal is to transfer the most important thing, the memory, to the generations.

Over one-century-old history of Tomas and Estern Mkrtchean, from being deported from their historical homeland up to settling in the United States, is rich with accurate historical information, as well as the most severe manifestations of human loss.

The family’s archival materials are important source of information about the deportation, massacres of Armenians of Harput (Kharpert), the involvement of German officials and Turks, the brutal murders of Armenian intellectuals, the violence, as well as the situation of immigrants.

The materials will be thoroughly studied by the researchers of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and will be presented to the public.



