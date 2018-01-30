Stable School Food program expands rapidly in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. It’s planned to introduce Stable School Food program in all provinces of Armenia, RPA faction MP Ruzanna Muradyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The scope of the introduction of school food gradually expands, and already different provinces can use from this opportunity. Respective conditions are being created in schools where even the parents cook dishes. The most important in the education sphere is the issue of ensuring the child’s health, and the school food is directed for his/her health which directly affects the education quality”, Muradyan said.

She expressed hope that the program will further expand, and all schools in Armenia will have a chance to use it.