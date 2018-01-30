Mkhitaryan’s apparent debut in Arsenal to take place January 30 in Swansea clash
YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the new midfielder of London’s Arsenal, can mark his debut in the London club today On January 30, as the Gunners will clash with Swansea in a Premier League match.
Wenger will presumably include Mkhitaryan, who recently transferred from Manchester United, in the starting lineup.
Mkhitaryan was seen training and preparing for the upcoming match with Arsenal.
- 11:55 Mkhitaryan’s apparent debut in Arsenal to take place January 30 in Swansea clash
- 11:36 Respect from coach is very important, says Mkhitaryan
- 11:30 Aurora to provide grant to Matenadaran’s young scholars and guides
- 11:22 Mountainous gorges, ancient monasteries, villages, wonderful people: TravelBlog.Iv’s new film on Artsakh
- 11:16 FMD K&L Europe expands its activities to Armenian provinces with support of DFA
- 11:15 Blood Supermoon to be visible from Armenia
- 11:07 Speaker Ara Babloyan meets with Slovak counterpart in Bratislava
- 10:52 President Sargsyan signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
- 10:50 Suspects deny charges in Dink murder trial
- 10:17 Several unprecedented reservoirs with foreign investments being built in Artsakh
- 10:16 Angelina Jolie urges UNSC to end Syrian crisis
- 10:04 Arsenal’s podcast coverage focuses on Mkhitaryan
- 09:59 Some highways partly covered with clear ice in Armenia
- 09:58 Aronian scores victory at 7th round of Gibraltar Chess Championship
- 09:49 US President praises UN Security Council
- 09:30 President Emmanuel Macron expected to participate in Armenian annual gala dinner in France
- 08:54 European Stocks - 29-01-18
- 08:52 US stocks down - 29-01-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-01-18
- 08:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 29-01-18
- 08:48 Oil Prices down - 29-01-18
- 01.29-20:27 BBC presents special reportage on Franz Werfel's "The Forty Days of Musa Dagh" novel
- 01.29-19:55 Armen Saregsyan meets with ARF representatives
- 01.29-19:16 Congressmen call on U.S. Secretary of Treasury to renegotiate the existing, outdated Double Tax Treaty with Armenia
- 01.29-18:07 Turkey refused to implement agreements aimed at normalization of relations – FM Nalbandian
- 01.29-17:52 Armenia’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan arrives at RPA headquarters
- 01.29-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-01-18
- 01.29-17:29 Asian Stocks - 29-01-18
- 01.29-17:02 Avalanche kills mountaineer on Mount Ara in central Armenia
- 01.29-16:53 Armenia hasn’t put forward preconditions in NK conflict settlement process, says foreign minister
- 01.29-16:49 Turkey is the reason for non-settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations – foreign minister
- 01.29-16:43 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan to meet with ARF faction representatives
- 01.29-16:41 Armenia to host global forum on genocide prevention in December
- 01.29-16:36 Nearly 100 delegations to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia
- 01.29-16:28 Russia has stabilizing role in regional security maintenance – Armenian FM
20:47, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2636 times Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
10:07, 01.23.2018
Viewed 2307 times US Embassy in Haiti closed due to anti-Trump protests
18:48, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2169 times Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play
20:30, 01.25.2018
Viewed 2122 times When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski
10:21, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1810 times Smoking to be banned in public areas in Armenia, fines to reach 1500$