Mkhitaryan’s apparent debut in Arsenal to take place January 30 in Swansea clash

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the new midfielder of London’s Arsenal, can mark his debut in the London club today On January 30, as the Gunners will clash with Swansea in a Premier League match.

Wenger will presumably include Mkhitaryan, who recently transferred from Manchester United, in the starting lineup.

Mkhitaryan was seen training and preparing for the upcoming match with Arsenal.