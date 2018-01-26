Mkhitaryan to perform better in Arsenal, says Mourinho
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho says that his former player, Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, will perform better in Arsenal. Mourinho’s comments come days after the Armenian international was transferred from the Reds to the Gunners.
“I believe Mkhitaryan will perform better in Arsenal. For nearly 1,5 years he was adapting to England. I am happy for Miki. Perhaps I could’ve gained greater use from his talent, but I have no regrets. He entered the history of Manchester United”, Mourinho said.
- 11:36 Parliamentary hearings on topic of GMOs kick off
- 11:10 Armenia’s delegation led by Vice Speaker of Parliament departs for St. Petersburg
- 11:07 Slovak MP Ľuboš Blaha praises Armenian president’s speech at PACE
- 10:40 Canadian sports minister resigns amid misconduct allegations
- 10:24 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to conduct regional visit soon
- 10:21 Smoking to be banned in public areas in Armenia, fines to reach 1500$
- 10:06 Armenia is important partner for Czech Republic – former FM Karel Schwarzenberg
- 10:05 Mkhitaryan to perform better in Arsenal, says Mourinho
- 10:02 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/95 – Readers prefer Remarque, Boyne, Kundera in weekly Top 10
- 09:50 At least 41 dead in South Korea hospital fire
- 09:31 Roads mostly passable in Armenia, snowfalls reported
- 09:03 We predict higher economic growth than expected – finance minister
- 08:56 European Stocks - 25-01-18
- 08:55 US stocks - 25-01-18
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-18
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 25-01-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices down - 25-01-18
- 01.25-21:34 It’s necessary to raise efficiency in NK conflict settlement process – Zakharova
- 01.25-20:43 Romanian FM, Armenian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
- 01.25-20:30 When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski
- 01.25-20:14 Paris Deputy Mayor pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
- 01.25-19:38 Deputy Minister assesses economic activation and export volumes in 2017 unprecedented
- 01.25-19:08 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sergey Lavrov to discuss issues of NK conflict settlement
- 01.25-19:08 President Bako Sahakyan, MEP Lars Adaktusson discuss issues of Artsakh-EU relations
- 01.25-18:38 Police Chief of Armenia briefs President Sargsyan on works done in 2017 and activities outlined for 2018
- 01.25-18:31 We must work consistently, we must be heard in the world – Armenian Premier
- 01.25-17:40 Japan International Cooperation Agency’s programs to be continuous in Armenia
- 01.25-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-18
- 01.25-17:30 Asian Stocks - 25-01-18
- 01.25-17:04 “The Gambler” – Book about life of Kirk Kerkorian published
- 01.25-16:34 Armenia presents priorities of its chairmanship at BSEC in Istanbul
- 01.25-16:25 Armenia doesn’t plan any unilateral concessions in relations with Turkey – Vice Speaker
- 01.25-15:39 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says Armenia successfully runs diversified foreign policy
- 01.25-15:24 PMs of Armenia, Netherlands agree to actively cooperate in agriculture sector
- 01.25-14:52 President Sargsyan’s speech at PACE received positively by European MPs
16:30, 01.20.2018
Viewed 2910 times Artsakh Parliament calls on international community to give legal assessment to massacres of Armenians in Baku
21:13, 01.19.2018
Viewed 2900 times British periodical informs about completion of the deal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer to “Arsenal”
19:30, 01.22.2018
Viewed 2701 times TUMO school to open in Paris in September 2018
12:28, 01.20.2018
Viewed 2534 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to undergo medical examination in London during weekend – British media
11:45, 01.20.2018
Viewed 2449 times President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Judicial System Worker’s Day