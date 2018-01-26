Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Mkhitaryan to perform better in Arsenal, says Mourinho


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho says that his former player, Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, will perform better in Arsenal. Mourinho’s comments come days after the Armenian international was transferred from the Reds to the Gunners.

“I believe Mkhitaryan will perform better in Arsenal. For nearly 1,5 years he was adapting to England. I am happy for Miki. Perhaps I could’ve gained greater use from his talent, but I have no regrets. He entered the history of Manchester United”, Mourinho said.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration