Mkhitaryan to perform better in Arsenal, says Mourinho

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho says that his former player, Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, will perform better in Arsenal. Mourinho’s comments come days after the Armenian international was transferred from the Reds to the Gunners.

“I believe Mkhitaryan will perform better in Arsenal. For nearly 1,5 years he was adapting to England. I am happy for Miki. Perhaps I could’ve gained greater use from his talent, but I have no regrets. He entered the history of Manchester United”, Mourinho said.