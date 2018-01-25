Armenia presents priorities of its chairmanship at BSEC in Istanbul

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The first event of Armenia’s chairmanship in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) - the joint session of the BSEC Senior Officials Committee, affiliated organizations and the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat was held in Istanbul on January 24, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Talking about Armenia’s chairmanship at the structure, Ashot Kocharyan, head of the bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation department at the Armenian foreign ministry, said Armenia, as a chairing country, will keep in its spotlight the importance of the economic cooperation in the BSEC region and will follow the implementation process of the agreed agenda through the existing mechanisms within the upcoming six months.

Ashot Kocharyan introduced the session participants on Armenia’s chairmanship priorities and the conceptual issues, stating that Armenia attaches importance to the promotion of regional economic cooperation, proper implementation of the BSEC economic agenda, raising the BSEC’s efficiency, as well as its role and reputation.

Ashot Kocharyan said among Armenia’s chairmanship priorities is the further development of cooperation with the organization’s related bodies, observers, sectoral dialogue partners and business circles.

Based on the session the 6-month calendar of Armenia’s chairmanship in BSEC was approved which includes numerous events to be held in Armenia and the organization’s member states.

After the session the Armenian chairmanship has organized a reception at the BSEC headquarters.





