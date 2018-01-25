Political scientist says President Sargsyan’s speech at PACE had right emphasis and concrete messages

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan says Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s thorough and interesting speech at PACE was with right emphasis and clear messages.

In an interview to Armenpress, the political scientist divided the President’s speech in three parts in terms of ensuring peace and welfare in the region.

“In general, the speech can be divided in three parts in terms of ensuring peace and welfare in the region. The first one was the introduction of the effectiveness of works carried out inside the country which is also stated by the PACE different monitoring committees, the second one was the call to exclude the harmful interference of different international structures regarding the conflict settlement. The President clearly stated how, for instance, the courageous positions of some PACE lawmakers affect the negotiation process”, the political scientist said.

He also highlighted in the speech the points relating to the PACE further development, the cooperation with Armenia and presenting Armenia as a linkage between the EU and EAEU. “In fact, the speech was touching upon our country’s both political and economic potential and our policy to serve that potential for the overall welfare”, he said.