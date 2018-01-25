Armenia does everything to maintain military balance, moreover at more affordable prices – deputy FM

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia does everything to maintain the military balance with Azerbaijan, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev according to which Azerbaijan is going to acquire new arms from Russia and there is no restriction in this sense, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia does everything to maintain the military balance, also by using the opportunities provided by our ally Russia. Moreover, we acquire the respective armament at more affordable prices”, the deputy FM said.

He stated that the Armenian side has no problem to respond to Aliyev’s such statement, but it has a task to maintain the military balance, and the steps are being taken on this path.