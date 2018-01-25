Agos Editor-In-Chief considers Armenian Patriarchate’s statement in current nationalist atmosphere in Turkey understandable

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Edward Danzikian, Editor-In-Chief of Istanbul’s Armenian Agos newspaper, says in the circumstances of the current heated nationalist atmosphere in Turkey, the statement of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate over the ongoing Turkish military operations in Syria’s Afrin is understandable.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Edward Danzikian commented on the fact that several members of the Armenian community negatively reacted to the statement of the Armenian Patriarchate. “At the moment there are strong nationalists winds in Turkey, and in such circumstances if any national minority structure makes a statement supporting the state, the remaining structures as well as feel a duty to do the same”, Edward Danzikian said.

He stated that they have witnessed a lot of similar statements in 1980-1990, the violence period following the military coup attempt in Turkey. “In this sense it seems nothing has changed in Turkey. Of course such statements cannot be supported by everyone, but on the other hand, we should not forget that even those people are arrested in Turkey who announce by social media that they do not want war”, he said, reminding that dozens of people, who opposed Turkey’s military operations in Afrin, are currently arrested or detained.

“Therefore, it is both incorrect to say that “Armenians support the Patriarchate’s statement” and make a generalization stating that “Armenians do not support it”. In such circumstances usually the Patriarchate has supported the state. But also it’s an undeniable fact that many consider the Patriarchate’s statement on this topic as wrong”, Edward Danzikian said.

The Turkish armed forces launched military operations, called Olive Branch, against the Kurds (PYD) in Syria’s Afrin.

The Armenian Patriarchate issued a statement expressing support to these operations and adding that they will pray for “peace and calm the humanity needs so much”.

Official Ankara welcomed the Patriarchate’s statement.