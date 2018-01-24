Significant changes expected in higher education in near future

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Structural, management and a number of other changes will be made in the higher education field in 2018, the ministry of education and science told Armenpress.

“Among the upcoming challenges of the higher education is the adoption of new sub-legislative acts conditioned by the adoption of the new Law on Higher Education. Higher education reforms in particular on structural, management, finance, admission, studies and content quality, education-science and economy link and other directions will be carried out”, the ministry says.

The university’s financial management functions will shift from the scientific council to the management board, the common information system of the higher education management will further improve and will launch at university and national levels. Official information (statistics, report, main figures of the activity and etc.) on the higher education and research system management and monitoring will be provided.

“In order to stabilize the financing of the universities, intact funds should be formed. The principles of financial allocations from the budget are subject to revision and a change is necessary by installing base, scholarship and competitive financing mechanisms based on performance indicators.

The adoption of the new Law on Higher Education is conditioned by the necessity to organize education in the higher education field, clarification of legal-organizational, financial relations and etc.