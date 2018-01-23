Government to subsidize diesel fuel price increase for agriculture

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is discussing a subsidy program aimed at mitigating or reducing the impact of price increase of diesel fuel on the prices of agricultural products, minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the possibilities to mitigate the price increase, reports Armenpress.

“We now are discussing a subsidy program the mechanisms of which we will release when the program is completely approved by the government. We will clearly present how we are going to subsidize, how much and in what directions”, the minister said.

He stated that they will first of all focus on increasing the effectiveness of agricultural production. He informed that they plan to increase the list of leasing program and include small greenhouse economies and other equipment in addition to agricultural equipment which will enable to have better quality products.