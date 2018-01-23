CNF Armenia to provide more than 600.000 Euros for specially protected areas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Caucasus Nature Fund – Armenia plans to provide more than 600 thousand Euros for the specially protected areas, CNF-Armenia national coordinator Arman Vermishyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“The programs for 2018 are still being discussed, but as of now nearly 600 thousand Euros have been approved. Most probably, this amount will increase when the final programs are known. We are going to finance everything necessary for conducting the ongoing works in specially protected areas, such as salary bonuses, petrol, utility costs and etc. In 2010-2017 our Fund has purchased 25 vehicles for these areas, as well as one minibus and one tractor”, he said, adding that they also implement some development programs.

In 2017 the Fund launched the construction of a greenhouse in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve which will be completed soon.