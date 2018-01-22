Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Russian star Grigory Leps to perform live in Yerevan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian singer Grigory Leps will perform live in Yerevan on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The “Why So Serious” concert will take place February 24 in the Armenian capital’s K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

 




