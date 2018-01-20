Charles Aznavour says he mourned Johnny Hallyday’s death in an 'Armenian way'

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. World famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour commented on the death of world-famous rock legend Johnny Hallyday, stating that he was very upset about that, reports Armenpress.

Johnny Hallyday passed away on December 7, 2017.

“I still feel a great pain when I see him again. But I, unlike others, made another decision. I saw many people who said they were friends. I’ve already felt it with Édith Piaf. I decided to mourn in an Armenian way. When we lose our beloved, we mourn for 40 days and I mourned in this way”, Charles Aznavour told Thé ou Café TV.