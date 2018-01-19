EU to finance five new projects to promote democratic governance and human rights in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will finance five new projects aimed at developing different spheres in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Ambassador Piotr Świtalski and representatives of 5 civil society organizations on January 19 signed 5 new grant agreements aimed at promoting democratic governance and human rights.

The EU Delegation chief said these projects are diverse, thus they have something for everyone.

“The EU delegation is launching five new important civil society projects that will be engaging Armenian citizens in different governance and human rights activities. I very much hope that these new projects will encourage more young people and ordinary citizens to engage in public discussions on important issues in Armenia”, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said.

The EU will provide 1,74 million Euro to the Armenian civil society for implementing the new projects.

“The five new projects spans from youth issues over human rights in closed institutions, women's organisations, national policy and budget implementation and to reducing energy costs so regardless of your interest these projects have something for everyone”, the EU Ambassador said.

He said the projects reflect the common values identified and confirmed by the Republic of Armenia and the European Union in the Comprehensive & Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union & Armenia (CEPA) signed on November 24, 2017.

The projects are the followings:

“A Public Glimpse into a Closed World: Increasing Awareness on the Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions” is a two-year project implemented by Public Journalism Club (PJC) NGO and For Equal Rights (FER) NGO.

“Access to Information and Investigative Journalism for Better Informed Citizens” implemented by Freedom of Information Center of Armenia (FOICA) and Maastricht-based European Journalism Center is intended to help Armenian population, especially in the regions.

“EU4Civil Society: Energy Efficiency in Armenian Communities” is a two-year project aimed at assisting wider democratic participation to overhaul civil understanding of energy efficiency as a way to reduce and eradicate poverty in Armenia.

“EU4HumanRights: Pursuing Positive Change through Empowering Civil Society” is a two-year project implemented by Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation – Armenia (OSIAFA) and two CSOs - the Institute of Public Policy and the Union of Informed Citizens.

“EU4Women: Economic Empowerment through Social Enterprise” is a two-year project implemented by the Near East Foundation UK (NEF UK) and the Women’s Development Resource Center Foundation (WDRC) will provide support to 12 civil society organisations in Aragatsotn, Gegharkunik, Lori and Syunik Marzes advocating for women's rights or helping women and children at risk.

President of the Information Freedom Center Shushan Doydoyan said she highly appreciates the cooperation with the EU and the trust between each other.

“The civil society always has bright, innovative ideas, and it is created for this, but unfortunately, it sometimes doesn’t have enough resources for implementing these ideas. I highly appreciate this trust that we can really bring changes to Armenia”, she said.