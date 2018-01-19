‘Thank you for your dedication and great work’ – President Sargsyan hands over State Awards

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The State Awards awarded to more than a dozen individuals in the field of literature and arts are the appreciation of the state and the people for the hard-work done so far and the dedication, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said during the awarding ceremony of the State Awards in the Presidential Palace on January 19, reports Armenpress.

“Dear laureates, today we are carrying out a pleasing duty, we hand over State Awards to our artists and scientists, our laureates who over the past 2-3 years created unique works. I always highlight the fact that these Awards first of all are necessary for the public. Thus, we are trying to offer guidelines and criteria to our society, draw their attention on a really worthy works”, the President said.

Below is the list of the recipients of the State Awards

Literature and arts (literature, publicity, music and cinematography) – Gurgen Khanjyan for ‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ book, Eduard Hayrapetyan for ‘Concerto for Piano with Symphonic Orchestra’ work, director Mher Mkrtchyan, Vahagn Hakobyan (producer), Samvel Tadevosyan (actor), Roben Jaghinyan (producer) and Karen Ghazaryan (producer) for the ‘Life and Fight’ movie

Architecture and urban development – Sargis Sardaryan, Ruzanna Mamyan, Levon Aznauryan (posthumously) and Suren Hakobyan for the medical center complex constructed in Vanadzor town

Precise and natural sciences – Hamlet Avetisyan



The 2017 State Awards were not given in the spheres of painting, theatrical art, as well as humanitarian and social sciences.

The heads of the commissions presented proposals, in particular, chairman of the music commission Davit Ghazaryan proposed to define a prize in performing arts.

President Serzh Sargsyan expressed regret that there were no winners in some categories, expressing hope that in the coming years there will be works in these categories which will receive State Awards without doubt. “I see there is a need to conduct certain works, to analyze the obstacles for the development of this or that field. Let my words be a signal to the ministers of culture and education and science so that they will jointly observe the issues existing in these spheres”, the President said.