US stocks down - 18-01-18

NEW YORK, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 18 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 0.37% to 26017.81 points, S&P 500 down by 0.16% to 2798.03 points, Nasdaq down by 0.03% to 7296.05 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.