LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-18
LONDON, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.12% to $2218.50, copper price up by 0.20% to $7093.00, lead price up by 0.90% to $2585.00, nickel price up by 0.24% to $12500.00, tin price up by 0.59% to $20550.00, zinc price down by 0.37% to $3384.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $77500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:26 President of Union of Writers of Armenia participates in Peyo Yavorov commemoration events in Bulgaria
- 10:22 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/94 - ‘Not For Sale’, ‘Steppenwolf’ and ‘Flowers For Algernon’ among weekly top ten
- 10:12 Vardenyats Pass closed due to storm and low visibility
- 10:06 OSCE MG Co-Chairs urge NK conflict parties to reinforce relative calm in line of contact
- 10:04 Pope Francis arrives in Peru
- 10:00 Car rams Rio beach crowd, killing baby & injuring 15
- 09:49 Armenian community of France to re-introduce criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial into agenda of 2018
- 09:45 European Stocks - 18-01-18
- 09:40 US stocks down - 18-01-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-18
- 09:34 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 18-01-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices down - 18-01-18
- 01.18-21:43 Armenia’s ruling party has not discussed PM’s candidacies yet
- 01.18-21:28 Senior Armenian lawmaker assesses Turkish FM’s announcement on Armenian Genocide cynicism
- 01.18-21:13 Serzh Sargsyan to announce the name of the candidate of the next president of Armenia tomorrow
- 01.18-20:55 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to expand capability of the Officeof Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office
- 01.18-19:16 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs over
- 01.18-19:01 Armenia signs Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence
- 01.18-18:56 U.S. Congressman urges breaking down barriers to expanded U.S.-Artsakh ties
- 01.18-18:29 President Sargsyan holds consultation with the participation of SCPEC members
- 01.18-18:00 It’s storm and snow on some roads of Armenia
- 01.18-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-18
- 01.18-17:34 Asian Stocks - 18-01-18
- 01.18-16:37 Criminal proceedings launched over Azerbaijani shooting of Armenian soldier
- 01.18-16:36 Mkhitaryan may become highest paid player of Arsenal – British media
- 01.18-16:18 All flights cancelled in Amsterdam airport
- 01.18-16:14 Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting kicks off in Kraków, Poland
- 01.18-15:59 Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources submits application for resignation
- 01.18-15:48 ARF Supreme Council not yet discussed issue of candidate for president
- 01.18-15:45 Reserves of state treasury of precious metals, gemstones to be sold for effective management
- 01.18-15:25 Turkey MP Paylan counters false newspaper article on Istanbul Armenian Patriarchal Election
- 01.18-15:11 6 marksmen from Armenia to compete in Munich Int’l Tournament
- 01.18-14:50 French Ambassador expects strengthening of Francophonie positions in Armenia by upcoming summit in Yerevan
- 01.18-14:23 Armenian-French educational cooperation develops with new projects
- 01.18-14:15 Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents credentials to Armenian President
10:49, 01.18.2018
Viewed 6443 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media
10:35, 01.16.2018
Viewed 6004 times Armenian Parliament recognizes Yazidi genocide
18:18, 01.16.2018
Viewed 4183 times Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement
14:54, 01.12.2018
Viewed 2993 times 8th millennium B.C. settlement discovered in Armenia
12:15, 01.12.2018
Viewed 2436 times Manchester United willing to substitute Mkhitaryan with Juventus’ Sandro