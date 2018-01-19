LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.12% to $2218.50, copper price up by 0.20% to $7093.00, lead price up by 0.90% to $2585.00, nickel price up by 0.24% to $12500.00, tin price up by 0.59% to $20550.00, zinc price down by 0.37% to $3384.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $77500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.