Criminal proceedings launched over Azerbaijani shooting of Armenian soldier


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case was opened in the military investigative committee on the shooting of Private Adibek Mikoyan by Azerbaijani forces. The soldier was wounded in the shooting.

According to initial information, the soldier was wounded by Azerbaijani forces while on duty on January 17 while carrying out engineering works at a military base.

The soldier is hospitalized.




