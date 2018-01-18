Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

All flights cancelled in Amsterdam airport


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has cancelled all flights on January 18 due to a blizzard in Europe.

The airport issued a notification on the cancellation on its Twitter page.

Earlier Netherlands authorities issued a warning for the highest danger alert due to the snowstorm.

Railways are also working with interruptions in the country.

 




