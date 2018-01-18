Armenian-French educational cooperation develops with new projects

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. A new faculty, faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics will start functioning in the French University of Armenia from September, rector of the university Jean-Marc Lavest told a press conference in the Embassy of France.

“Our goal is to ensure jobs for our graduates in the future, and we couldn’t open a faculty in the university without taking into account the current situation and without making studies”, the rector said, stressing that the faculty will serve for the development of Armenia, since it will train over 100 francophone students of that field annually, who will receive Armenian and French diplomas.

“It’s the international structures that are saying that IT sector is developing in Armenia, not me”, the rector said.

According to him, through cooperation with the Paul Sabatier Toulouse III University of Toulouse and introduction of applied mathematics educational system the French University of Armenia continues to remain committed to its primary mission – “provide excellent education” and “form francophone elite in Armenia”.

From the first bachelor’s year, the program plans implementation of innovative and entrepreneurial projects through cooperation with TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and the creation of a cooperation center funded by the EU and the Simonian Educational Foundation.

“I would like to once again remind that the knowledge of French isn’t mandatory for enrolling in the French University since advanced training courses are being organized”, he said.

Another noteworthy event in the Armenian-French educational cooperation is the upcoming opening of high schools in the French International School of Armenia, which functions for already 11 years.

School principal Marten Becker says the department aims for students who want to enroll in the French University of Armenia.

“More than 80 percent of graduates of the French University are employed, more than 90 percent remain in Armenia, and more than 40% of students of the French school are local Armenians”, Ambassador of France H.E. Jonathan Lacote said.