Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

52 killed in Kazakhstan bus fire


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 52 people were killed after a bus has caught fire in Samara- Shymkent highway of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, TASS reports.

Five people managed to escape the burning bus.

The rescue team dispatched to the scene.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration