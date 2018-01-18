LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 january:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.57% to $2194.00, copper price up by 0.21% to $7079.00, lead price up by 0.47% to $2562.00, nickel price down by 0.16% to $12470.00, tin price up by 0.49% to $20430.00, zinc price up by 0.46% to $3396.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $77500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.