Armenian Prosecutor General receives Kazakh Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on January 17 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the prospects of deepening the cooperation in criminal justice field at bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed.

The officials highly appreciated the partnership relations between the two countries in different spheres and touched upon the legal mutual assistance between the prosecutions of Armenia and Kazakhstan, as well as on a number of other issues of mutual interest.